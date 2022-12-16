StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ CARV opened at $4.18 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carver Bancorp (CARV)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.