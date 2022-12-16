StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ CARV opened at $4.18 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

