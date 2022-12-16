StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $96.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

In other news, Director J. Patrick Galleher purchased 1,915 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $51,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,478. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.