StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MediWound from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 280,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,243. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.10. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

MediWound shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.