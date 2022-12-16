StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.26. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 57.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

