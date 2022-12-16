StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.26. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.41.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 57.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
