StockNews.com Lowers Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $155.38 on Monday. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $173.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.65.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

