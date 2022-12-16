StockNews.com Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to Sell

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.05.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $205.76 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,450,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 137.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

