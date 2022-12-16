Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after buying an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $807.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $808.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $724.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.