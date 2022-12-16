Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 18,166 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

