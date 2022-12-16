Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 188,376 First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 188,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned about 1.20% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $371,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $329,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $465,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,000,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 456,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FUMB stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

