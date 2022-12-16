Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,977,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,894,000 after buying an additional 110,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after acquiring an additional 268,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,633,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

