Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 525.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Fortinet by 403.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

