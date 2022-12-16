Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $558.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

