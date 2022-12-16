Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $149.78 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

