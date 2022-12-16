Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.76.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OXY opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.