Stratis Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Stratis has a total market cap of $66.98 million and $1.55 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002670 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,272.14 or 0.07304826 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001724 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00033642 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00076014 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00054564 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001211 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009148 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00022825 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,077,139 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
