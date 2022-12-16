Strike (STRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.33 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Strike has a market cap of $35.86 million and $1.33 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can now be purchased for approximately $10.29 or 0.00061159 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $903.86 or 0.05365115 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00488592 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.09 or 0.28949310 BTC.

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,484,730 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

