Strike (STRK) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Strike (STRK) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $36.44 million and $1.41 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $10.46 or 0.00061445 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,484,730 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

