Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Hall Laurie J Trustee’s 4th Largest Position

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 3.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Stryker Trading Down 3.5 %

SYK stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.08 and its 200 day moving average is $215.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

