Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

SYK stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,150. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

