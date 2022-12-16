Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €14.80 ($15.58) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SZU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.79) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.74) target price on Südzucker in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.40 ($14.11) price target on Südzucker in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of ETR SZU traded up €0.32 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €13.83 ($14.56). 431,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.23. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €9.75 ($10.26) and a 12 month high of €15.72 ($16.55). The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

