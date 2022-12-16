Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 795 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 86,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 54,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,773. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.