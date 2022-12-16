Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 210.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $81.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,150. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

