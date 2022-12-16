Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 280 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,356. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

