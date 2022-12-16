Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $121,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,928,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,227.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,128,000 after acquiring an additional 346,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,039,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,957,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TLT traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.09. 636,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,877,266. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $151.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

