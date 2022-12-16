Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $971,000 Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 87.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.64. 3,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,490. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

