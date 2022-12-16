Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.68. 2,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

