Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. 45,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.