Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,525,300 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 1,264,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sumco Price Performance

Shares of SUMCF traded up 0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 14.70. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719. Sumco has a 52 week low of 11.93 and a 52 week high of 20.35.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

