Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMIH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Healthcare Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIH. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $25,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $487,000.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

