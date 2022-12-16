Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 94,729 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Suncor Energy worth $49,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 977,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,699,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,790,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after buying an additional 758,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.