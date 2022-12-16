Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 5.4%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.63. Approximately 198,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,550,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Sunrun Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,106,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,023.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,660,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Sunrun by 2,219.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,263,000 after buying an additional 1,331,588 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,035 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,248,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,013 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

