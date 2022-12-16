Superdry (LON:SDRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.70

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.70 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 100.40 ($1.23), with a volume of 808227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.70 ($1.17).

Superdry Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £82.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.37.

Insider Transactions at Superdry

In other news, insider Julian Dunkerton purchased 1,815,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £2,015,205 ($2,472,340.82). Insiders bought 3,631,134 shares of company stock worth $403,056,008 in the last 90 days.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

