SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,684. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

