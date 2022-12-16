Sweat Economy Price Tops $0.0126 on Top Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $44.27 million and $1.80 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,931,167,578 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,517,709,354 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

