Sweat Economy Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $45.66 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $45.66 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,928,284,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,514,251,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars.

