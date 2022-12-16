Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Synthomer to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.
Synthomer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYHMY opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Synthomer has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
Synthomer Company Profile
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.
