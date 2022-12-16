Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.08

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.21. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 13,815 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $48.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sypris Solutions ( NASDAQ:SYPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

