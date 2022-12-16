Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

SYRS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $3.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

