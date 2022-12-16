TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAGOF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.58) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

TAGOF opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

