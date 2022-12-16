TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $6.52

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.73. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 134,524 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.
The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
