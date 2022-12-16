TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $6.52

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.73. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 134,524 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.94 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

About TAL Education Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,113 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth $422,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 358,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $160,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

