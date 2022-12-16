Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 233,235 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,636 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGB shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
