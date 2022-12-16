Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 233,235 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,636 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGB shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $353.71 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.97. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

