Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Update

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 260,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,010.0 days.

Technip Energies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $15.71 on Friday. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Technip Energies from €15.50 ($16.32) to €18.50 ($19.47) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

Featured Articles

