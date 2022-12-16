TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Down 20.3% in November

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 1,799.8% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,389,000 after buying an additional 5,683,695 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,768 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 333.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TEGNA by 2,260.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,205,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TEGNA by 3,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Trading Down 1.0 %

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

