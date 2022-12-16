Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Stock Price Down 19.2%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) shares were down 19.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 13,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 53,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays lowered Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.
About Telecom Italia
Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Italia (TIAOF)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.