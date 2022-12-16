Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.5 %

PH stock opened at $289.63 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

