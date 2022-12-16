Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -287.94 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

