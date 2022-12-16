Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 87,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 31.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.4 %
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
