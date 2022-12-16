Telemus Capital LLC Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $173.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

