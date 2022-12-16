Telemus Capital LLC Has $848,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $101.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $95.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

