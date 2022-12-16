Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $325.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

